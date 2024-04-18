Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Dibrugarh Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Dibrugarh Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the Dibrugarh Constituency was 12,65,748.
Voters and Demographics (Pre-Delimitation)
Population and voters
Total voters: 13,14,349
Voter turnout: 77.30% (Lok Sabha Elections 2019)
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Dibrugarh Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Dibrugarh constituency, comprises of one nominee each from BJP, AAP and AJP.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Dibrugarh Constituency
Sarbananda Sonowal: Sarbananda Sonowal is a prominent Indian politician from Assam. He currently holds the position of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and AYUSH. He is also a Rajya Sabha member and part of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs since 2021.
Formerly, he served as Assam's Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021 and has been with the BJP since 2011, including a stint as the state unit president.
Manoj Dhanowar: Manoj Dhanowar is an AAP candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat in Assam. He's contesting against BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal and AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi. The son of a former Congress MLA, he campaigns on anti-corruption and development.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi: Lurinjyoti Gogoi is the AJP president in Assam, with a Master's in Mathematics and a B.Ed. from Dibrugarh University. He's been a key player in student politics and the anti-CAB protests, leading the AASU before his current role.
Dibrugarh Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Dibrugarh Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Dibrugarh Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rameswar Teli, representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious in the Dibrugarh constituency with a total of 6,59,583 votes.
Paban Singh Ghatowar from Indian National Congress (INC) was the runner up with a total of 2,95,017 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Dibrugarh Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Dibrugarh Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Dibrugarh Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Rameswar Teli emerged victorious for the BJP, with Paban Singh Ghatowar of INC, as the runner-up.
2014 - Rameswar Teli emerged victorious for the BJP, with Paban Singh Ghatowar of INC, as the runner-up.
2009 - Paban Singh Ghatowar emerged victorious for the INC, with Sarbananda Sonowal of AGP as the runner-up.
Dibrugarh Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Dibrugarh Constituency ?
A. Rameswar Teli of BJP is the current Member of Parliament of Dibrugarh Constituency.
Q. Who is the candidate representing BJP for Dibrugarh Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Sarbananda Sonowal is the BJP candidate for Dibrugarh Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. When will the voting for Lok Sabha Election 2024 for the Dibrugarh Constituency take place?
A. The voting date for Dibrugarh Constituency of Lok Sabha Election is April 19 (Phase 1).