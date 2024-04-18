Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Dibrugarh Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Dibrugarh Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the Dibrugarh Constituency was 12,65,748.

Voters and Demographics (Pre-Delimitation)

Population and voters

Total voters: 13,14,349

Voter turnout: 77.30% (Lok Sabha Elections 2019)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Dibrugarh Constituency

Individuals contesting for the Dibrugarh constituency, comprises of one nominee each from BJP, AAP and AJP.

List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-