Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Know Your Candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Uday Shankar Hazarika:
A resident of Lakhimpur’s Hindu Gaon, Shri Uday Shankar Hazarika, aged 65, is the son of Late Dimbeshwar Hazarika. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Hazarika’s current profession includes Gas Agency and Carriage Transportation.
Political Career of Uday Shankar Hazarika: Uday Shankar Hazarika, a contender running for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, has transitioned his political affiliation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Indian National Congress.
Presently, he is actively engaged in his electoral campaign within the Sadiya region of Tinsukia district. This election marks his fourth attempt to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
Despite facing defeat in his previous three attempts while representing the BJP, he is resolute in his determination to achieve success in the current electoral bid. His challenger in this contest is the incumbent BJP Member of Parliament, Pradan Baruah.
Educational Qualifications of Uday Shankar Hazarika: He has earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts from North Lakhimpur College, Dibrugarh University, in the year 1983.
Criminal Cases of Uday Shankar Hazarika: Uday Shankar Hazarika has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Uday Shankar Hazarika:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Uday Shankar Hazarika has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 3,14,10,402.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Uday Shankar Hazarika has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 3,14,11,885.
Hazarika has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 3,53,47,475.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Uday Shankar Hazarika, in his bid for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat, is leveraging his local-focused approach, drawing upon his extensive experience and strong community connections to gain voter support.
During his campaign rallies, he has pledged to address critical issues faced by Lakhimpur residents. These include devising strategies to combat the recurring challenges posed by floods and erosion, improving communication infrastructure, enhancing healthcare services, and prioritizing solutions for unemployment.
