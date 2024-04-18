Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Know Your Candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Uday Shankar Hazarika:

A resident of Lakhimpur’s Hindu Gaon, Shri Uday Shankar Hazarika, aged 65, is the son of Late Dimbeshwar Hazarika. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Hazarika’s current profession includes Gas Agency and Carriage Transportation.

Political Career of Uday Shankar Hazarika: Uday Shankar Hazarika, a contender running for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, has transitioned his political affiliation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Indian National Congress.

Presently, he is actively engaged in his electoral campaign within the Sadiya region of Tinsukia district. This election marks his fourth attempt to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite facing defeat in his previous three attempts while representing the BJP, he is resolute in his determination to achieve success in the current electoral bid. His challenger in this contest is the incumbent BJP Member of Parliament, Pradan Baruah.