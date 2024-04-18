Sonitpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Know Your Candidate Ranjit Dutta, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Ranjit Dutta:

A resident of Biswanath’s Borkathiabari, Shri Ranjit Dutta, aged 67, is the son of Late Kuladhar Dutta. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Sonitpur Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he holds the position of Member of Assam Legislative Assembly.

Political Career of Ranjit Dutta: Ranjit Dutta, a seasoned politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been representing the Behali constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

His political journey spans multiple terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), first from 2001 to 2011, and then from 2016 to the present. In the 2001 Assam Legislative Assembly election, Dutta, representing the BJP, secured 50.65% of the total vote, defeating the incumbent Congress MLA, Barnabash Tanti.

He continued his winning streak in the 2006 election as he triumphed over Nagen Gowala of INC, and in the 2016 Assam Assembly elections by defeating Rupak Sarma of INC. In addition, Dutta won the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election, continuing his position as an MLA.