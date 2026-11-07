Lakhimpur Man Arrested in Tamil Nadu for Death Threat Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: In a swift inter-state operation, the Assam Police, working in close coordination with local law enforcement authorities in Tamil Nadu, arrested a man on Saturday, November 7, for allegedly issuing a death threat to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma via a social media video.

The accused has been identified as Joon Das (also reported as John Das), a resident of Ghilamora in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. Acting on precise digital intelligence and tracking, a specialized police team located Das at his workplace in a household under the jurisdiction of the Ayakudi Police Station in Palani, situated in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media during a formal press conference, Lakhimpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gunendra Deka confirmed the successful apprehension. A First Information Report (FIR) had been registered against Das immediately after the threatening online video surfaced.

According to investigators, Das uploaded a clip to Facebook on October 18, in which he allegedly threatened to kill Chief Minister Sarma as well as residents belonging to his Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). In the video, the accused reportedly levelled serious allegations against the state leadership, accusing them of having a role in the mysterious death of the noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore.

This arrest comes amidst a broader, stringent crackdown by the state administration against malicious online content. Chief Minister Sarma issued a stern warning against those misusing digital platforms to create instability.

"While you may be under the impression that being behind screens gives you anonymity, you will be tracked and traced. The Assam Police remains always one step ahead," the Chief Minister asserted.

Official figures reveal that the state’s cyber units and law enforcement agencies have adopted a zero-tolerance approach, resulting in the arrest of over 104 individuals to date for anti-national or offensive social media posts.

Transit procedures are underway to bring the accused back to Assam, where he will face formal interrogation regarding the intent and digital footprint behind the threat.