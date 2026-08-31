Man From Assam Arrested in Kerala for Posting Death Threat Against Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Juria Police team in Nagaon district have arrested a man in Kerala for allegedly hacking another person’s social media account and using it to post a threat to assassinate Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for Rs 2 crore.

The accused, identified as Rashidul Haque from Dhing Chapori in Juria, was arrested in Kerala, police said.

Haque allegedly created a fake social media account in the name of Mobarak Ali and used it to issue the threat against the Chief Minister. Police suspect the act was motivated by personal revenge.

During questioning, Haque confessed it to the police that Mobarak Ali had allegedly eloped with his wife, leaving behind their differently abled child. He further alleged that his wife had taken Rs 5 lakh with her.

The accused allegedly hacked Ali’s account and posted the threatening message in an attempt to implicate him.

Police have launched a further investigation into the alleged hacking, the fake account and the social media post threatening the Chief Minister’s life.