Lakhimpur MASS Unit Demands Implementation of Assamese language in Government Documents

Lakhimpur: The Lakhimpur district unit of the Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS) has demanded that the Assamese language should be used in government offices and their documents by strictly following the Assam Official Language Act, 1960. In this connection, the organization also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur.

In the memorandum, signed by adviser Raju Singha, president Sumu Dutta and secretary Ibrahim Ali, Lakhimpur MASS expressed serious concern over the negligence on the part of the government departments with regard to using the Assamese language in their offices and documents. “We know that Assamese is the constitutionally official language of Assam according to the Assam Official Language Act, 1960. The Act says that the Assamese language should be used in offices, courts and activities of government and private offices in Assam. However, it is very worrying that the use of Assamese language in government correspondence and documents is being neglected”, the memorandum said.

Through the memorandum, Lakhimpur MASS demanded the District Commissioner to direct the government and non-governmental offices under the district to use Assamese in all of their communications, correspondence, documents, signboards and banners. The District Commissioner is also demanded to issue directions to the Municipal Boards and Chambers of Commerce under the district administration to compel them that the names of all business establishments concerned are written in Assamese above all other languages on their signboards. “The administration should implement the demands with a positive attitude within 15 days”, the memorandum added.

