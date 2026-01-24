Lakhimpur tribal belt notification secures land rights for four indigenous communities

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a major policy decision with significant social and political ramifications, the BJP-led Government of Assam on Tuesday formally notified the inclusion of the Ahom, Chutia, Koch and Gorkha communities in the list of protected classes of persons within the Lakhimpur district’s Submontane Tribal Belt, drawing widespread appreciation from community bodies, including the Gorkha Development Council.

The notification, issued by the Revenue & Disaster Management Department under Section 160(2) of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, extends immediate legal protection to members of these communities who have been settled in Lakhimpur prior to 2011. Issued in the name of the Governor of Assam, the order came into force with immediate effect and has been described by officials as a decisive intervention aimed at strengthening land security in a sensitive belt area.

While the implementation of the notification is, for now, limited strictly to Lakhimpur district, the move is being viewed as a landmark step towards addressing long-standing demands for legal recognition and protection of indigenous and historically rooted communities.

The decision marks the fulfillment of a key assurance repeatedly articulated by the Bharatiya Janata Party—to safeguard land, identity and livelihood of indigenous groups facing sustained pressure from land alienation and demographic changes. For decades, communities inhabiting Assam’s tribal belt and block areas have sought stronger statutory safeguards, and the latest notification is widely seen as translating political commitment into concrete administrative action. By bringing the Ahom, Chutia, Koch and Gorkha communities under the protected class framework in Lakhimpur, the Assam government has reinforced its stated policy of balancing development with cultural preservation and demographic security. The notification strengthens legal barriers against unauthorized transfer of land and ensures that eligible families remain protected under existing land laws.

Welcoming the development, Prem Tamang, Chairman of the Gorkha Development Council (GDC), lauded the government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for responding to what he termed the long-pending aspirations of multiple communities, including the Gorkhas settled in the region.

Speaking to the Sentinel on Friday morning, Tamang said the notification went beyond routine administration and reflected the BJP government’s intent to address historical injustices. “This notification is not merely an administrative order. It is a long-overdue acknowledgment of the rights, identity and contributions of communities who have lived here for generations,” he said.

Reposing faith in the BJP-led government, the GDC chairman urged members of the Gorkha community to stand united behind the Sarma-led administration in the days ahead. He called upon the community to further strengthen the present government and extend solidarity, stressing that political stability was crucial to consolidating the gains achieved through such policy interventions. Senior officials in the Revenue & Disaster Management Department described the move as constitutionally sound and socially just, stating that it aligns with the government’s broader vision of inclusive governance and protection of indigenous interests. The notification has been circulated to the district administration in Lakhimpur for immediate implementation and has been ordered to be published in the Assam Gazette, granting it full statutory backing. As Assam continues to grapple with complex questions of land rights, migration and indigenous protection, the January 21 notification stands out as a clear signal of intent—one that converts assurance into action and policy into protection, beginning with Lakhimpur district.

