Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s goodwill gifts handed over to mediapersons in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in keeping with the English New Year, sent goodwill gift packages to government-recognized journalists of Assam, which were gifted to more than fifty journalists in Darrang on Wednesday.

In a programme organized by the District Information and Public Relations Officer in the afternoon at the Darrang District Commissioner's conference hall, District Commissioner Pubali Gohain formally handed over the gifts to the journalists. The event was anchored by the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Komal Doley.

Addressing the journalists on this occasion, the district commissioner praised their sacrifices and sense of social responsibility. She expressed hope that the chief minister's appreciative gifts would inspire the journalists of Darrang district to perform their duties with even greater enthusiasm. She also thanked Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for recognizing the social contribution of journalists with these appreciative gifts right at the beginning of the new year.

The journalists in their speeches appreciated the goodwill initiative of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma towards the mediapersons working at ground zero.

