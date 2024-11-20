Lakhimpur's MRF and Waste-to-Compost Plant Emerges as a Ground Breaking Waste Management

LAKHIMPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the opening of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and Waste-to-Compost Plant in Lakhimpur today calling it a breakthrough in the state's waste management efforts.
CM shared a video tour of the facility on social media platform X complimenting its smart design and careful waste sorting process. This process recycles materials and makes useful compost for farmers. The compost from the plant can boost farm output while helping to clean up the environment.
In his tweet, he stressed that the MRF and Waste-to-Compost Plant show Assam's dedication to growth that lasts. “The MRF and Waste-to-Compost Plant in Lakhimpur is a testament to Assam’s commitment to sustainable development,”he said.
Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka also showed his gratitude for the project thanking Chief Minister Sarma for his strong focus on cleanliness and protecting the environment. “Thank you, HCM sir. Your unwavering dedication to a Swachh Assam has made this possible,” Deka posted on X.
The cutting-edge facility is a big step forward for a cleaner and greener Assam. This project sets a new bar for handling waste and could inspire other parts of the state to follow suit.
This initiative demonstrates the state government's comprehensive strategy to address waste management issues while safeguarding the environment and promoting resource reuse. It aligns with broader goals to reduce carbon emissions and enhance sustainable agricultural practices.
The Lakhimpur MRF and Waste-to-Compost Plant stand out as a beacon of advancement. They provide solutions for waste management that also benefit the local economy and the environment.