Lakshi Deka Killed in Tragic Accident Near Kalaigaon, Police Seize Dumper as Driver Flees

KALAIGAON: In an incident case, one Lakshi Deka (40) died at Shagunbahi on Sunday at around 6-15 pm while another youth Dipak Das (46) was injured critically. According to reports, Lakshi Deka and Dipak Das of Bhehguri village under Kalaigaon police station were on their way home from Kalaigaon town on a scooty. Suddenly, they were hit by a dumper from behind in Shagunbahi at which Lakshi Deka died on the spot and Dipak Das was seriously injured. They were only 2 kilometres away from their home. After the accident, the driver of the dumper managed to escape with the dumper. But the Kalaigaon police was able to seize the dumper within short time on Sunday and they assured to find out the driver immediately. Later, the police sent the body to Udalguri Civil Hospital for post-mortem and injured Dipak Das was rushed to Kalaigaon Model Hospital. Lakshi Deka has left behind two daughters, mother and his wife. Several organizations of Kalaigaon like AASU, AJYCP, AABYSF and Kalaigaon Press Guild mourned the death of Lakshi Deka.

Moreover, the school staff of Uttar Bhehguri ME School also mourned his demise.

Also read: Nilima Sharma, Esteemed Social Worker and Former Rotary President, Passes Away in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: