Nilima Sharma, Esteemed Social Worker and Former Rotary President, Passes Away in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Nilima Sharma, wife of late Dr. Umesh Chandra Sharma of Lahowal, passed away at a private nursing home on Friday night. A past president of the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh Ladies Club, she was associated with several social organizations.

After the death of her husband in 1995, she managed their tea estate in Doomdooma. Her death was deeply mourned in Lahowal and Dibrugarh.

Members of the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh, Inner Wheel Club of Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh Ladies Club, and other organizations offered their tribute to her. She is survived by a son and a host of relatives.

