Lakshmi Narayan temple inaugurated in Majbat with grand ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A newly-constructed Shri Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple at Shilongkhuti village under Majbat in Udalguri district was inaugurated on Tuesday in a grand and harmonious ceremony, marking the conclusion of a five-day religious programme. Built with the support of the Gorkha Sudhaar Samiti and contributions from local residents, the temple has become a symbol of communal unity and devotion. The consecration and inauguration ceremony, which began on November 21, culminated on November 25 with a series of traditional rituals. The final day’s events commenced with a devotional procession at 8 am, followed by the installation of the deity at 10 am. Devotees offered aarti and pushpanjali at noon, adding to the spiritual fervour of the occasion. At 1 pm, the main entrance of the Shri Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple was formally opened by noted religious scholar and social worker Khemraj Upadhyay, who blessed the gathering and appreciated the collective effort behind the temple’s establishment. A large number of devotees from different communities of the Majbat region attended the ceremony, reflecting the area’s cultural harmony. Assam Minister Charan Boro, BTC MCLA Shyam Chundi, and social worker Raju Dhakal were among the distinguished guests present at the event, the organizers informed.

