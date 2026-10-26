Lakshmi Puja celebrated with religious fervour in Kalaigaon area of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Lakshmi Puja was celebrated in different villages of the Kalaigaon area on Sunday with religious fervour through day-long programmes. People of the greater Kalaigaon area prayed for the grace of Goddess Lakshmi throughout the year. Like the rest of the state, Hindus in Kalaigaon also worshipped the goddess of wealth with pomp and gaiety.

At Bhehguri Sarbojanin Durga Mandir in Kalaigaon, Lakshmi Puja was celebrated with a day-long programme of Naam-Prasanga organised by local people. Devotees offered small bundles of paddy stalks, sugarcane and other fruits to the goddess, seeking her blessings for prosperity and an abundance of food in their homes throughout the coming year. Devotees also brought idols and photographs of Goddess Lakshmi to worship at their homes. People believe that Goddess Lakshmi visits every home on the night of Lakshmi Puja to bestow her blessings. If she finds a home in darkness, she returns without blessing its occupants.

Therefore, devotees keep their homes illuminated throughout the night, and women ensure that their homes are never left empty on this auspicious occasion. The women of the households usually recite the ‘Lakshmi Pachali’ throughout the night to appease the goddess.