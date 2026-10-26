Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Rush Lifts Festive Mood Across Tripura

AGARTALA: Markets across Tripura have witnessed increased activity ahead of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, with stalls selling idols, flowers, puja essentials, decorative earthen lamps and firecrackers attracting shoppers preparing for the festival.

Observed on the full moon night of the Ashwin month in the traditional Hindu calendar, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja holds a special place in Bengali culture. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as the deity of wealth, prosperity and good fortune, and the festival is celebrated with devotion in households across the state. According to popular religious belief, Goddess Lakshmi visits the earthly world on Kojagari Purnima night and blesses those who remain awake in devotion. The word 'Kojagari' is derived from the Sanskrit expression 'Ko Jagrati', meaning 'Who is awake?'

Idol sellers have set up stalls in different markets, offering Lakshmi idols in various sizes and designs. One vendor said he had brought idols from a nearby pottery-producing area and was selling them for Rs 600 to Rs 900. Another seller said prices at his stall started at Rs 400, depending on the size and design. Vendors said they had stocked idols to suit different budgets and reported ongoing sales. However, some customers expressed concern over higher prices than in previous years, adding that the rising cost of other puja essentials had put additional pressure on household budgets.

Markets have also seen increased demand for flowers, garlands, paddy stalks, durba grass, betel leaves and other items required for the puja. Decorative earthen lamps in different designs have attracted shoppers looking to illuminate and decorate their homes for the occasion. (ANI)

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