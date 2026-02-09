Sivasagar: Scholars highlight evolution of Assamese literature at Rangpur session

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The mid-term session of Rangpur Xahitya Xabha was held in Sivasagar with enthusiastic participation from members and distinguished guests recently.

The programme began with the ceremonial hoisting of the Rangpur Xahitya Xabha flag by its President, Amitabh Baruah. Former President Hema Baruah paid a floral tribute in memory of the departed members. A one-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to former member Basanti Baruah.

Addressing the open session as the keynote speaker, Dr Jiban Kalita, Vice-President of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha and noted academician, delivered a lecture on the theme ‘Enrichment and Development of Assamese Literature.’ In his address, Dr Kalita traced the historical evolution of Assamese language and literature. He stated that after the era of Srimanta Sankardev, Assamese literature progressed through historical chronicles and biographical writings. Following the Treaty of Yandaboo, Christian missionaries played a crucial role in the development of the language and literature through ‘Orunodoi,’ the first Assamese magazine. The foundation laid by them later enabled literary stalwarts such as Lakshminath Bezbarua, Chandrakumar Agarwalla, and Hemchandra Goswami to build a golden literary edifice through the magazine ‘Jonaki.’ On that strong foundation, contemporary Assamese literature has earned recognition within Indian literature, he added.

On the occasion, eminent litterateur Sonaram Baruah formally unveiled ‘Namallika,’ the mouthpiece of the Xabha edited by Prasanta Kumar Gogoi.

Speaking at the event, distinguished writer Prema Gogoi recalled the contributions of noted personalities such as Padmadhar Chaliha, Parag Chaliha, Jogen Chetia, Krishna Kumar Mishra, and Gita Upadhyay, who worked tirelessly for the growth and advancement of Rangpur Xahitya Xabha.

The Xabha also felicitated Shrutikankana Saikia, who secured the highest marks in Assamese in Dibrugarh University in 2025. Special honours were conferred upon writer Dipanwita Bora, who secured first position in Assam in a state-level essay competition on Zubeen Garg, and Xabha member Saurav Bhagawati.

Among others who addressed the gathering were litterateur Dipali Bhattacharya Baruah, Zilla Xahitya Xabha Secretary Manoj Kumar Gogoi, Makul Nath, Arup Changmai, Umesh Changmai and Ajanta Gogoi. The programme was attended by Axam Xahitya Xabha executive member Santosh Dutta, writer Pranita Bora Bhuyan, former Rangpur Xahitya Xabha Secretary Jeuti Bora Bhuyan, along with several distinguished personalities.

