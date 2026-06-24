Land acquisition compensation row in Chaygaon reaches Gauhati High Court

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Allegations of serious irregularities in the land acquisition and compensation process for the expansion of National Highway 17 through Palashbari LAC in Kamrup district have reached the Gauhati High Court, with a local businessman claiming that compensation for his acquired land was misappropriated and never paid to him.

Krishna Das (Hazarika) of Kukurmara village has filed a writ petition, WP(C) No. 7341/2026, before the Gauhati High Court seeking justice and a probe into the alleged irregularities linked to the four-lane highway project.

According to Das, portions of his land under Patta No. 340, Dag No. 554, and Patta No. 6, Dag No. 26 were acquired in 2023 for the highway expansion. However, despite official records reportedly showing that compensation had been paid, he alleged that he never received any amount.

Das further claimed that compensation was released against land not registered in his name, raising questions over the handling of acquisition records and compensation disbursement. He alleged that officials of the land acquisition branch and the National Highway Authority acted in collusion to divert compensation funds meant for legitimate landowners. Seeking details of the acquisition and compensation process, Das filed applications under the Right to Information Act at the Chaygaon Circle Office on March 16, 2026, and at the Kamrup District Commissioner's office on May 5, 2026. He alleged that no information was provided despite his requests.

Instead, Das claimed that authorities subsequently carried out an eviction drive at his residence, during which a temple, boundary walls, and trees on the property were demolished.

He also pointed out that the Kamrup District Commissioner's office had ordered a survey of his biscuit factory situated on the disputed land on June 4, 2025, but the directive was allegedly not implemented. With administrative remedies yielding no result, Das has approached the Gauhati High Court, seeking judicial intervention to uncover the alleged irregularities and fix responsibility for the compensation dispute.

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