Gauhati High Court Allows Garima Garg to Access Zubeen Garg’s Frozen Bank Accounts

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has permitted Garima Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, to access and operate the singer's bank accounts, which had been frozen during the investigation into his death case.

The order was passed during a hearing in which allegations were raised against the singer's former manager, Siddharth Sharma. Sharma has been accused of diverting funds intended for Zubeen Garg and misappropriating payments allegedly received from numerous Bihu committees.

As per submissions made before the court, approximately Rs 9 lakh remains in Zubeen Garg's bank account, while Sharma's accounts allegedly contain funds amounting to several crores. It was further alleged that payments made to the singer by Bihu committees were not fully credited to his accounts.

Among the claims presented before the court was an allegation that around Rs 32 lakh paid by Bihu committees last year had been misappropriated. However, these allegations form part of the ongoing proceedings and have not yet been determined upon by the court.

While allowing access to the frozen accounts, the High Court observed that the funds were required to meet expenses and manage matters related to the late singer.Meanwhile, Siddharth Sharma has approached the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the trial outside Assam.

The plea is currently pending before the apex court.