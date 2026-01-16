Land titles under Forest Rights Act  distributed to beneficiaries in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A ceremonial programme for the distribution of land titles under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, was held at Bathoupuri Khel Pathar, Chariduar in Sonitpur district, marking a significant step towards recognizing the rights and securing the livelihoods of forest-dwelling communities. The event was attended by the MLA of Naduar LAC, Padma Hazarika, and Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, along with other senior officials, dignitaries, and beneficiaries. During the ceremony, eligible beneficiaries were formally handed over land titles for the forest land they have been occupying, in accordance with the provisions of the FRA.

