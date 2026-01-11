Sonitpur reviews implementation and publicity strategy of CM-FLIGHT Scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A district-level meeting was held at Conference Hall-II of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, to review the implementation strategy and ensure wide publicity of the Chief Minister's Foreign Languages Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT) scheme among the youth of the district. The meeting was presided over by the District Development Commissioner, Sonitpur, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Rajen Acharya and District Programme Manager (Skill), Sonitpur, Hemanta Saikia.

During the meeting, it was informed that JACEEX Venture LLP has been empanelled as the training provider under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) for Sonitpur district for the implementation of the CM-FLIGHT scheme. The programme will place special emphasis on Japanese language training and facilitating global employment opportunities for eligible youth.

A detailed presentation on the district-level concept and implementation framework of the CM-FLIGHT programme was delivered by Tushar Tayal, SPOC, JACEEX Venture LLP, Tezpur. The presentation highlighted key aspects such as the training structure, eligibility criteria, overseas placement pathways and strategies for mobilisation and outreach among potential beneficiaries.

The meeting stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all concerned departments, educational institutions and training partners to ensure maximum participation of eligible candidates and the successful implementation of the CM-FLIGHT scheme in Sonitpur district.

For further information or queries related to the CM-FLIGHT scheme, interested individuals may contact Shri Tushar Tayal, Founder, TI Skill Abroad Centre (JACEEX Youth4Japan, Tezpur), Mobile: +91 83999 99436, Email: tushar.ceo@travelidea.in

The meeting was attended by officials from the Industries and Commerce Department, Health Department, Social Welfare Department, Education Department, Information and Public Relations Office, Employment Office, along with principals and representatives of various colleges in the district and other stakeholders. Participants offered valuable suggestions to strengthen awareness generation and outreach activities.

