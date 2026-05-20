Language Martyrs’ Day Observed in Barak Valley with Massive Rally in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Silchar witnessed a massive rally in observance of the 65th year of the 1961 Language Movement, where 11 martyrs sacrificed their lives at Silchar railway station when police sprayed bullets on the picketers. Citizens from all walks of life, students, cultural activists, and public representatives participated in the rally, which culminated at Silchar Smashanghat crematorium. Later in the day, a major gathering was witnessed at Gandhibag at 2.30 pm, to mark the time when the police opened fire on the agitators, killing 11 picketers 65 years back in 1961. In the evening, a cultural programme, organized by Bhasha Sahid Smarak Samity, was held at the premises of the Silchar railway station.

MLAs Kaushik Rai, Dr Rajdeep Roy, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Suklabaidya, and former MLA Dipayan Chakraborty participated in the rally.

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