144th Martyrs’ Day of Veer Sambudhan Phonglo observed in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 144th Martyrs' Day of national freedom fighter Veer Sambudhan Phonglo was observed with great respect and solemnity on Thursday at the Sambudhan Phonglo Circle, located in the heart of Haflong town in Dima Hasao district.

The observance was organized by the Dimasa Students' Union (DSU). The program began early in the morning with garlanding and floral tributes at the statue of the great freedom fighter. Among those present were Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC); Arup Gorlosa, President of the Dima Hasao Apex Body JNH; as well as other dignitaries, social leaders, and representatives of various organizations.

Addressing the gathering, DSU President Sidyut Naiding highlighted the life and sacrifices of Veer Sambudhan Phonglo, recalling his courageous resistance against British rule and the conspiracy that led to his martyrdom. He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the ideals and bravery of the legendary leader. The program saw active participation from the general public, community organizations, local NGOs, eminent citizens, and students, reflecting widespread respect for the freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM Debolal Gorlosa said, "Today, as we observe the 144th death anniversary of our national freedom fighter Veer Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo, we bow our heads in deep respect and gratitude to one of the greatest heroes of our land." He also announced that the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter will be celebrated with due honor and enthusiasm on March 16 at Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo Park in Maibang.

It is worth noting that Veer Sambudhan Phonglo was officially recognized as a National Freedom Fighter by the then-President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in 2018. The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council has also declared the day a Martyrs' Day and a public holiday across the Dima Hasao district.

Also Read: Nazira co-district officials observe two-minute silence on Martyrs' Day