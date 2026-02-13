‘Last Journey Service’ launched at Dibrugarh Chowkidingee cremation ground

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a compassionate move to support grieving families, a dedicated “Last Journey Service” has been introduced at the Chowkidingee Cremation Ground in Dibrugarh.

The initiative has been launched by the voluntary organization SEWA in collaboration with the Chowkidingee Cremation Ground Renovation Committee, aiming to ensure dignified and well-organized funeral arrangements for the departed.

The service provides logistical and transportation support at a time when families often face both emotional distress and practical challenges. Organizers said the initiative seeks to ensure that final rites are conducted with respect, dignity, and minimal inconvenience.

Transportation charges have been fixed at nominal rates based on distance: up to 7 kilometres at Rs 900, 7 to 15 kilometres at Rs 1,200, and 15 to 20 kilometres at Rs 1,500. For families seeking complete assistance, a comprehensive end-to-end ritual package is available at Rs 10,000.

SEWA office bearers emphasized that the initiative is rooted in humanitarian service rather than profit. “This is a social service initiative meant to stand beside families during their most vulnerable moments. Our objective is to ensure that no one faces difficulty in performing the last rites of their loved ones,” a representative said.

The Chowkidingee Cremation Ground Renovation Committee welcomed the move, stating that the service would strengthen support systems at the cremation ground and significantly improve facilities for the wider community.

