Lecture on ‘Asomot Prachya Vidya Charcha aru Dhireswaracharya’ held in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: "Assam has a long and distinguished tradition of Prachya Vidya (Oriental studies), a scholarly stream that has played a decisive role in shaping the literature and culture of medieval Assam. The literary works and philosophical vision of the Vaishnavite saints of Assam were firmly rooted in this tradition of Oriental learning," observed eminent historian and litterateur Kanak Chandra Sharma while attending as keynote speaker in the monthly lecture series on 'Asomot Prachya Vidya Charcha Aru Dhireswaracharya' (Oriental Studies in Assam and Dhireswaracharya) organized by the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha on Sunday. Sarma, during his speech described Kaviratna Dhireswaracharya as one of the foremost Oriental scholars of modern Assam, placing him at par with Anundoram Borooah and Krishna Kanta Handique.

Referring to the colonial period, Sharma noted that British administrators, having witnessed the vast intellectual legacy of Indian Oriental knowledge systems, deliberately sought to educate Indians in English with the intent of alienating them from their own traditions. He recalled how figures such as Lord Macaulay had disparaged India's millennia-old literary and cultural heritage, claiming it to be inferior even to a single shelf of a European library. In such adverse circumstances, institutions like the Asiatic Society played a transformative role in preserving and promoting Oriental scholarship. It was during this critical phase, Sharma said, that the scholarly contributions of Anundoram Borooah, Dhireswaracharya, and later Krishna Kanta Handique assumed special significance. Quoting the noted scholar Dr Maheswar Neog, Sharma expressed regret that despite being a rare genius of the lineage of Anaundoram Borooah, Dhireswaracharya remained under-recognized internationally largely because he was born in Assam. He further observed that a fresh and critical re-evaluation of towering scholars like Mahamahopadhyaya Dhireswaracharya, who was known for pointing out errors even in the Sanskrit interpretations of world-renowned thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, was essential to establish the richness and diversity of Assamese literature at the national level.

The lecture programme presided over by Dhruba Jyoti Das, President of Tezpur Xahitya Xabha, was conducted by Mahendra Kumar Nath, Executive President of Axam Xahitya Xabha publicity sub- committee. Dr Pallab Bhattacharya, Secretary of the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha, delivered the welcome address while senior public figure and former President of Baan Theatre Mahendra Nath Keot and novelist Dr Bhupen Saikia shared the dais along with the keynote speaker.

Noted writer and retired Professor Dr Satish Chandra Bhattacharya also presented an insightful account of the life and works of Kaviratna Dhireswaracharya, captivating the scholarly audience. Prominent writers and intellectuals, including Chidananda Goswami of Nagaon, Bipul Chandra Bhattacharya of Kaliabor, and Bhupen Kumar Sharma of Guwahati, were among those present.

On the occasion, Rupjyoti Sharma Borthakur and Xahitya Xabha member Chiranjib Baruah donated a collection of valuable books to the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha library. Certificates of appreciation were presented to them by Xabha President Dhruba Jyoti Das and historian Kanak Chandra Sharma.

