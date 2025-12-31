Assam: Debendra Nath Bora–Dipti Bora Memorial Lecture organized at Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Debendra Nath Bora–Dipti Bora Memorial Lecture was organized on Tuesday by the Debendra Nath Bora and Dipti Bora Memorial Trust under the aegis of the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha. The programme was presided over by Xabha President Dhrubajyoti Das, with former General Secretary Pankaj Barua anchoring the event and Secretary Dr Pallab Bhattacharya delivering the welcome address.

The tribute ceremony began with the lighting of lamps before the portraits of Debendra Nath Bora and Dipti Bora by their children. Floral tributes were offered by Bankim Sarma, President of Ban Theatre, Dijen Nath, Vice-President of Tezpur Xahitya Xabha, former Vice-President Nabin Chandra Lahkar, eminent advocate Beni Tati Shundi, among others.

The memorial lecture, titled ‘Sipar Sandhanat,’ was delivered by Dr Nanda Singh Borkala, Deputy Director of the Assam Government’s Fire and Emergency Services Department and a noted writer, poet, and orator. In his address, Borkala emphasized that a sincere remembrance of pioneering figures enriched with national consciousness was essential to rediscovering one’s cultural and intellectual roots.

At the beginning of the programme, eminent novelist and former President of the Sonitpur District Xahitya Xabha Dr Bhupen Saikia paid homage to Debendra Nath Bora and Dipti Bora, recalling their significant contributions to society and literature.

The event also featured brief speeches by their son Dr Bhaskarjyoti Bora, Senior Professor of Commerce at Gauhati University, and their daughter Dr Binita Bora Deb Choudhury, Associate Professor of Assamese at Tezpur University, who fondly remembered their parents’ lifelong dedication to society and culture.

On the occasion, retired professor Dr Jatindra Nath Choudhury, Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Executive Committee member Krishna Hazarika, and writer and retired teacher Hemanta Kishore Pathak donated books to the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha library, which were formally handed over to President Dhrubajyoti Das.

