Legal aid clinic and career counselling cell inaugurated at Sivasagar Govt HS School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Under the initiative of the Alumni Association of Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary & Multipurpose School, and with the cooperation of the school authorities and the students of the 1974 High School Leaving Certificate batch, a legal aid clinic and a career counselling cell were formally inaugurated on Monday at the school premises.

The inaugural programme was held at the auditorium of the school, where separate rooms for both the legal aid clinic and the career counselling cell were opened. On the occasion, various essential items were also distributed among economically backward students.

The programme commenced with a Borgeet presentation by student Pali Rajbongshi. The event was anchored by Bipul Handique, a former student of the 1974 batch and Secretary of the alumni association. Delivering the welcome address, Manju Chetia, Principal of the school, expressed gratitude to all contributors for their support in strengthening the academic and overall environment of the school.

Saumarjyoti Dutta, Secretary of the Legal Services Authority, elaborated on the importance of legal services and highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the authority to provide legal awareness and assistance to the public.

District and Sessions Judge Mriduchanda Bordoloi, who attended the programme as chief inaugurator, emphasized the necessity of legal awareness alongside formal education. She stated that knowledge of law and its proper application was essential for everyone, adding that ignorance of the law cannot be considered an excuse in the eyes of justice. She encouraged students to acquire legal knowledge through the legal aid clinic and to disseminate this awareness among others.

Retired District and Sessions Judge Akhtar Fan Ali Bora, in his address, noted that students were the primary focus of such initiatives. Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, he stated that multidisciplinary education had been made mandatory in schools, making it essential for students to gain knowledge beyond academics. He highlighted legal education as an indispensable component and urged teachers to work collaboratively with the legal aid clinic for the benefit of students.

During the programme, clothes, sweaters, shoes, books, and notebooks were distributed among 60 economically backward students of the school.

