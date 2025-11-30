Sonitpur Legal Services Authority to conduct National Lok Adalat on December 13

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In line with the National Lok Adalat initiative, the Sonitpur District Legal Services Authority will conduct a Lok Adalat on December 13 at the Sonitpur District Court premises in Tezpur. A wide range of cases including motor accident claims, civil disputes, traffic and excise cases, compoundable criminal matters, and pre-litigation issues such as money recovery, land acquisition, Section 107 cases, bank loan disputes, BSNL and electricity bill issues, and labour-related cases will be taken up for settlement during the Lok Adalat. Individuals involved in these cases are encouraged to discuss their issues in advance and reach mutual settlements, which can also be finalized on the day of the Lok Adalat. A major advantage of the Lok Adalat is the quick disposal of cases. Court fees in civil matters are refunded, and once a case is settled, no appeal can be filed against the decision. The Sonitpur District Legal Services Authority urges all concerned to take part in the National Lok Adalat and support the effort to speed up the justice delivery system. For further information, individuals may contact the DLSA office at 03712-232170 or email dlsasonitpur@gmail.com.

