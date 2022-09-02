Legal awareness camp held at India Club Digboi

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: A legal awareness camp was organized on Thursday at India Club Digboi, by the Assam State Commission for Women in association with the National Commission for Women and in collaboration with the Sub-Divisional Administration, Margherita. Palash Rajkumar Ahom, ADC i/c, Margherita welcomed all the guests and laid emphasis on the legal aids available in our country for women and how each one of us should be sensitized about the legal procedures for the protection of our human rights.

Dr. Hemoprabha Borthakur, Chairperson, Assam State Commission addressed the gathering and spoke on the role of State Commission for women in the State and various steps taken by the commission to the spread the objectives of the commission. Resource Person Advocate Suman Sharma, Member District Legal Services, Tinsukia was the keynote speaker on laws relating Protection of women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and Laws and Acts relating to the trafficking of women.

Ripunjoy Kakoty, Addl SP Tinsukia, Hironya Baruah, Vice President, Zilla Parishad Tinsukia, Rupa Kaman, Member, Assam State Commission for Women, Sudip Dutta Chowdhury, Chairman, Digboi Municipal Board, Meenakshi Hazarika, Member, District Women Cell, and Govt. officials from the administration were invited as guests for the camp. Members of District and Sub-Divisional Women's cell, Social workers, ASHA workers and local public also attended the awareness programme.

