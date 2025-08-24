Legal training for forest investigators concludes in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In a significant step to bolster the fight against wildlife crime, a six-day comprehensive legal training program under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, concluded on Friday in Kaziranga for frontline investigating officers.

The training, held from August 16 to August 21 at the Mahi Miri Conference Hall of the Forest Department in Kohora, was designed to enhance the legal and procedural skills of forest personnel by simulating real-life investigative situations.

In its first batch, 23 forest officials were trained on crucial aspects, including the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, seizure and evidence collection protocols, and drafting of Offense Reports (ORs). The curriculum also integrated the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023; ensuring participants were well-versed with the latest legal framework for wildlife crime prosecution.

The programme combined classroom sessions with practical exercises such as preparing seizure reports, crime scene mapping, and drafting ORs based on mock case studies. These were later evaluated in a mock court session conducted by an external legal expert, offering critical feedback on procedure and evidence handling.

The training was led by retired Forest Officer Bhupen Talukdar, veterinarian Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, and other legal professionals. At the valedictory session, Narendra Nath Hazarika from the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Golaghat, shared valuable guidance with participants.

In addition, the HCL Foundation handed over disaster preparedness and response kits to frontline forest staff during the closing ceremony.

The Director of Kaziranga National Park announced that similar training programmes will be conducted next week for selected officials of the Biswanath and Nagaon forest divisions under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

