Wild elephant from Kaziranga found dead in in Sootea’s Gorpal Area

JAMUGURIHAT: A wild elephant that came out from the sixth edition of the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in search of food was found dead in a paddy field this morning by the local residents of Uppar Gorpal to the southern part of Sootea. According to information, the wild elephant that had come out of the KNP&TR in search of food was spotted lying dead in a paddy field of a local resident of Uppar Gorpal. Later on, the local residents informed Biswanath wildlife division, forest department, Sootea police about the incident. And accordingly, teams from Biswanath wildlife division, forest department, and a veterinary medical team and Sootea police reached the site. The actual cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. But the veterinary team conducted an autopsy.

