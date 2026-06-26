LGBIA upgrades rescue fleet with advanced fire tender, water rescue boats

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Borjhar has strengthened its emergency response infrastructure with the induction of a state-of-the-art High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) Crash Fire Tender and Water Rescue Boats, significantly enhancing its Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) capabilities.

The newly deployed HRET Crash Fire Tender, manufactured by Rosenbauer, is equipped with an extendable turret capable of reaching elevated sections of an aircraft, enabling firefighters to access critical areas quickly during emergencies. The advanced system is expected to reduce response time and improve the effectiveness of rescue operations in complex aircraft incidents, thereby enhancing passenger and crew safety.

In a further boost to emergency preparedness, Guwahati Airport has also inducted Water Rescue Boats to extend rescue operations to water bodies located within and around the airport’s operational area. The addition enables the ARFF team to respond efficiently to water-related emergencies, making Guwahati Airport among the few airports in the region with a comprehensive emergency response system covering airside, landside and water rescue operations.

Operating under the motto “We Serve to Save”, the ARFF unit at Guwahati Airport is tasked with ensuring rapid response to aircraft emergencies, fires and other incidents in compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations.

The team is equipped with advanced Rosenbauer crash fire tenders, specialised rescue equipment and trained personnel. Regular emergency drills, fire prevention initiatives and training programmes are conducted to maintain a high level of operational readiness and promote a strong safety culture across the airport.

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