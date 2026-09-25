LGBRIMH joins NIMHANS and IIT Kharagpur in launching HEADS

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TEZPUR: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, on Thursday joined NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in the formal launch of the Human-in-the-loop Evaluation of Assisted Depression Screening (HEADS) project. The launch took place at 3:00 pm in hybrid mode, with all partner institutions participating.

Funded by the Wellcome Trust, HEADS will develop artificial intelligence-assisted tools to help identify depression early. A key focus is building multilingual AI approaches in Assamese, Hindi, and Kannada, as Indian languages remain poorly represented in mental health AI research.

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