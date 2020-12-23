Life in a Puppet shines in Port Blair International Film Festival

A Correspondent



PATHSALA: Life in a Puppet has brought laurels to Assam by bagging awards in the Port Blair International Film Festival for best film, best director and best producer.

RajenDas's first film Life in a Puppet is a film based on the puppet theatre of Assam which is on the verge of extinction. It bagged four awards, including international award, in the recently concluded Port Blair International Film Festival. The film bagged the Best Film award in international section jointly with the American film On the Day that I died. In the Indian film section, the film won the Best Director award, Best Producer and Best Film awards.

A youth of Bhaluki village adjacent to Patacharkuchi, Rajen Das is an associate professor of philosophy in a college, a dramatist, director and producer. He made his mark in the world of films with his first endeavour.

RajenDas said, "I am very happy to hear the news of getting the award. I hope that in future this film will be able to bring more glory to the State."

The entire shooting of the film was done on the bank of the Kaldia River and in the naturally rich wetlands nearby. Popular actress Asha Bordaloi, Dipandita Das, Narayan Deka, who is associated with the puppet theatre, and Prakash Thakuria feature in this film. Famous singer Tarali Sarma is the music director. The film is produced under the banner of Riverside Pinak Films and has been jointly produced by Rajen Das and Minakshi Das.

Various organizations of the locality congratulated Rajen Das for his achievement. PhaniPathak, BJP spokesperson, along with a party team arrived at his residence and felicitated him with phulam gamosa and japi.

