Four Khelo India State Centres of Excellence inaugurated in Northeast India





Itanagar: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju inaugurated eight new Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE). The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence were inaugurated on December 22 virtually. Out of the eight new centres, four are from Northeast India. They are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. The four other KISCE are Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Telangana.

While speaking on the occasion, Kiran Rijiju said that the Central government wants to develop the sports culture in India.

Khelo India programme has become a brand that everyone including girls and boys wants to be a part of. Rijiju said that Khelo India is now the most popular sporting event in the country.

The Central government has collaborated with the state governments to create basic facilities for the youngsters of various states.

KISCE are being started by the government on top of the National Centre of Excellence with a partnership with the state governments.

Rijiju further said that the ministry is ready to give all the necessary financial help so that these KISCE develops with proper infrastructure and manpower. The ministry is emphasising on making the country a superpower with high-quality coaching and training.

Zale Neikha, the Advisor for Youth Affairs and Sports of Nagaland, also conveyed his gratitude to the Central government and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for setting up the KISCE IN Nagaland in this first phase of the sports ministry programme. Nagaland's priority in terms of sports are wrestling, archery and boxing.

Neikha further said that the young Indian sportspersons take up this new opportunity seriously in the next four years so that they can mark themselves in the history of Indian Olympics following in the footsteps of Chekrovolu Swro and Dr T Ao make India proud.

