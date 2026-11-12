Lightning Strike Claims Life of Farmer in Morigaon, Injures Another

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A man identified as Moniram Deka died after being struck by lightning while working in a paddy field in Morigaon district on Tuesday.

According to reports, Moniram Deka of Katahjari and Malabika Patar of Gagalmati Garajan were working in the paddy field when lightning struck them. Both sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

However, doctors at the hospital declared Moniram Deka dead. Malabika Patar is undergoing treatment, sources said.