Tragedy in Goalpara: 19-Year-Old Struck Dead by Lightning While Fishing in Brahmaputra

Goalpara: A routine fishing trip turned fatal today when a 19-year-old youth lost his life after being struck by lightning while fishing in the Brahmaputra River, on Wednesday, November 11. The incident occurred in Assam's Goalpara district, sending shockwaves through the local riverside community.

According to local sources, the teenager had ventured out into the Brahmaputra early in the day when sudden, unseasonal weather conditions gripped the region. Heavy clouds formed rapidly, accompanied by a severe thunderstorm and intense flashes of lightning.

Eyewitnesses reported that a direct lightning bolt hit the youth's boat while he was still out on the open water, killing him on the spot.

Local fishermen rushed to the scene immediately after the thunderstorm subsided, recovering the youth's body from the river. "The weather changed so quickly we barely had time to row back to the bank," said a local fisherman who witnessed the sudden storm. "It is a heartbreaking loss for our entire village."

The local administration and representatives from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) arrived at the village shortly after to handle the procedures and assess the situation.

Officials confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

"This is an incredibly tragic event, and our deepest condolences go out to the grieving family," an administrative official stated. "We are processing the initial verification to facilitate emergency ex-gratia relief for the next of kin as per state disaster management rules."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reiterated its advisory for residents, warning fishermen to avoid venture out into large water bodies like the Brahmaputra during sudden weather changes.