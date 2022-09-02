Lightning strike kills 2 in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT



HOJAI: One Ratan Yadav (40), son of Jogi Yadav, a resident of Watizore No 2 village of Kheroni Charali and Mahesh Chauhan (45), son of Paltan Chauhan of Dikhreng Tilha Basti died due to lightning strike on Thursday evening at around 1.30 pm. According to information, Ratan Yadav and Mahesh Chauhan were hit by lightning strike when they were going to tie their cow, bullock and goat outside their house respectively. The cow, bullock and goat also died in this lightning strike. Yadav left behind a son and a girl, whereas Chauhan left behind two daughters and three sons. A team of Kheroni police reached the site and sent the body for postmortem.

Also read: Assam: 6 Women Injured In Lightning Strikes In Biswanath District

Also Watch:



