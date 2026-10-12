Lions Club of Nagaon Hosts Peace Poster Contest to Inspire Young Artists

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Lions Clubs International organises its annual Peace Poster Contest worldwide between October 1 and October 15 to promote the message of world peace through the artistic talents of children below 14 years of age.

As part of this global initiative, the Lions Club of Nagaon organised a drawing competition at its auditorium today, encouraging young participants to express their ideas and visions of peace through art.

Three eminent personalities were Siddhartha Sankar Bora, Bijoy Bhuyan and Dr. Pradip Mazumdar—were appointed as judges to evaluate the entries and oversee the competition. The programme was attended by Sarang Vallabh Goswami, president of the Lions Club of Nagaon; Aman Saha, secretary; Mahesh Jalan, Treasurer; Biswajit Mahanta, Marketing Chairperson; along with other dignitaries.

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