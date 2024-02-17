Assam News

List Of Cabinet Ministers Of Assam 2024

We have curated a list of all the ministers of Assam, including the current and previous chief ministers of Assam along with the present cabinet ministers of Assam.
GUWAHATI: Assam's cabinet is a critical body responsible for governance and policy-making in the state. Comprising various ministers, each overseeing specific portfolios, the cabinet plays a vital role in shaping the socio-economic landscape of Assam.

Let's delve into the composition of Assam's cabinet and the key ministers leading various departments.

Chief Minister of Assam

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the present Chief Minister of Assam. Sworn in on 10th May 2021, he is known for his dynamic leadership and extensive political experience. Sarma has been instrumental in spearheading various development initiatives and welfare programs across Assam.

List of Former Chief Minister of Assam-

  1. Sarbananda Sonowal (24/05/2016- 10/05/2021)

  2. Tarun Gogoi (18/05/2001- 24/05/2016)

  3. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (15/05/1996- 17/05/2001)

  4. Dr. Bhumidhar Barman (22/04/1996- 14/05/1996)

  5. Hiteswar Saikia (30/06/1991- 22/04/1996)

  6. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (24/12/1985- 28/11/1990)

  7. Hiteswar Saikia (27/02/1983- 23/12/1985)

  8. Kesab Chandra Gogoi (13/01/1982- 19/03/1982)

  9. Syeda Anwara Taimur (06/12/1980- 30/06/1981)

  10. Jogendra Nath Hazarika (09/09/1979- 11/12/1979)

  11. Golap Borbora (12/03/1978- 04/09/1979)

  12. Sarat Chandra Singha (31/01/1972- 12/03/1978)

  13. Mohendra Mohan Choudhury (11/11/1970- 30/01/1972)

  14. Bimala Prasad Chaliha (28/12/1957- 06/11/1970)

  15. Bishnuram Medhi (09/08/1950- 27/12/1957)

  16. Gopinath Bordoloi (26/01/1950- 06/08/1950)

Education Minister of Assam

Ranoj Pegu, a Member of Legislative Assembly of Assam is the current Minister of Education. On May 10, 2021, Ranoj was sworn in as the Minister responsible for Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (non-BTC). He earned an MBBS degree from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in 1987. 

Health Minister of Assam

The Honourable Health Minister of Assam is Keshab Mahanta. He is also in charge of Medical Education & Research, Information Technology and Science & Technology. During Covid-19, he launched the Precaution Dose Covid Vaccination Drive for Frontline and Healthcare Workers at JMCH.

Finance Minister of Assam

The state’s Finance Minister is Ajanta Neog. She recently announced during the Assembly session that the objective of the State Budget 2024–25 is to transform Assam into one of the top five states in the country.

The finance minister highlighted that the government allocated Rs 1,000 crore in subsidies to self-help groups, enabling them to secure loans totaling Rs 8,000 crore. This initiative has had a beneficial impact on the rural economy, she noted.

Forest Minister of Assam

Chandra Mohan Patowary is the current Environment & Forest Minister of Assam, along with Welfare of Minorities and Act East Policy Affairs. He is a well-known politician from Assam.

He became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and has held several significant positions in the state government. Chandra Mohan Patowary has served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Dharmapur constituency in Assam.

Patowary has been actively involved in state politics and has contributed to various developmental initiatives in Assam.

Agriculture Minister of Assam

Atul Bora is the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord and Cooperation. Atul Bora is a prominent politician from Assam.

He is a member of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a regional political party in Assam. Atul Bora has served in various capacities within the party and has also held government positions in the state.

Sports Minister of Assam

Bimal Bora is the Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Culture Affairs, Tourism, Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprise. He took oath as a cabinet Minister of the Government of Assam on 10 May 2021.

Revenue Minister of Assam

The Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management and Hills Area is Jogen Mohan. He is a member of Assam Legislative Assembly who represents the Mahmora constituency. He is also the Hills Area Development, Mines & Minerals minister.

Complete List of Cabinet Ministers of Assam

1. Name - Himanta Biswa Sarma

Portfolio/ Designation - Chief Minister of Assam, Home, Personnel, PWD

Constituency - Jalukbari

2. Name - Ranjit Kumar Das

Portfolio/ Designation - Panchayat & Rural Development, Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, General Administration and Judicial

Constituency - Patacharkuchi

3. Name - Atul Bora

Portfolio/ Designation - Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Cooperation

Constituency - Bokakhat

4. Name - Urkhao Gwra Brahma

Portfolio/ Designation - Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation, Welfare of Bodoland

Constituency - Chapaguri

5. Name - Ashok Singhal

Portfolio/ Designation - Guwahati Development, Urban Development, Irrigation

Constituency - Dhekiajuli

6. Name - Parimal Suklabaidya

Portfolio/ Designation - Transport, Fisheries, Excise

Constituency - Dholai

7. Name - Keshab Mahanta

Portfolio/ Designation - Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research, Information Technology, Science & Technology

Constituency - Kaliabor

8. Name - Ajanta Neog

Portfolio/ Designation - Finance, Women & Child Development

Constituency - Golaghat

9. Name - Ranoj Pegu

Portfolio/ Designation - Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (not BTC)

Constituency - Dhemaji

10. Name - Chandra Mohan Patowary

Portfolio/ Designation - Environment & Forest, Welfare of Minorities, Act East Policy Affairs

Constituency - Dharmapur

11. Name - Sanjoy Kishan

Portfolio/ Designation - Labour & Employment, Welfare of Tea Tribes

Constituency - Tinsukia

12. Name - Pijush Hazarika

Portfolio/ Designation - Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Parliamentary Affairs, Social Justice & Empowerment

Constituency - Jagiroad

13. Name - Bimal Bora

Portfolio/ Designation - Sports & Youth Welfare, Culture Affairs, Tourism, Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprise

Constituency - Tingkhong

14. Name - Jogen Mohan

Portfolio/ Designation - Revenue & Disaster Management, Hills Area Development

Constituency - Mahmara

With a focus on sectors ranging from agriculture and infrastructure to education and health, these ministers work tirelessly to fulfil the government's commitments and improve the quality of life for the people of Assam.

As the state continues on its path of progress and prosperity, the collective efforts of Assam's cabinet ministers remain essential in steering the state toward a brighter future.

