List Of Cabinet Ministers Of Assam 2024

GUWAHATI: Assam's cabinet is a critical body responsible for governance and policy-making in the state. Comprising various ministers, each overseeing specific portfolios, the cabinet plays a vital role in shaping the socio-economic landscape of Assam.
Let's delve into the composition of Assam's cabinet and the key ministers leading various departments.
Chief Minister of Assam
Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the present Chief Minister of Assam. Sworn in on 10th May 2021, he is known for his dynamic leadership and extensive political experience. Sarma has been instrumental in spearheading various development initiatives and welfare programs across Assam.
List of Former Chief Minister of Assam-
Sarbananda Sonowal (24/05/2016- 10/05/2021)
Tarun Gogoi (18/05/2001- 24/05/2016)
Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (15/05/1996- 17/05/2001)
Dr. Bhumidhar Barman (22/04/1996- 14/05/1996)
Hiteswar Saikia (30/06/1991- 22/04/1996)
Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (24/12/1985- 28/11/1990)
Hiteswar Saikia (27/02/1983- 23/12/1985)
Kesab Chandra Gogoi (13/01/1982- 19/03/1982)
Syeda Anwara Taimur (06/12/1980- 30/06/1981)
Jogendra Nath Hazarika (09/09/1979- 11/12/1979)
Golap Borbora (12/03/1978- 04/09/1979)
Sarat Chandra Singha (31/01/1972- 12/03/1978)
Mohendra Mohan Choudhury (11/11/1970- 30/01/1972)
Bimala Prasad Chaliha (28/12/1957- 06/11/1970)
Bishnuram Medhi (09/08/1950- 27/12/1957)
Gopinath Bordoloi (26/01/1950- 06/08/1950)
Education Minister of Assam
Ranoj Pegu, a Member of Legislative Assembly of Assam is the current Minister of Education. On May 10, 2021, Ranoj was sworn in as the Minister responsible for Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (non-BTC). He earned an MBBS degree from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in 1987.
Health Minister of Assam
The Honourable Health Minister of Assam is Keshab Mahanta. He is also in charge of Medical Education & Research, Information Technology and Science & Technology. During Covid-19, he launched the Precaution Dose Covid Vaccination Drive for Frontline and Healthcare Workers at JMCH.
Finance Minister of Assam
The state’s Finance Minister is Ajanta Neog. She recently announced during the Assembly session that the objective of the State Budget 2024–25 is to transform Assam into one of the top five states in the country.
The finance minister highlighted that the government allocated Rs 1,000 crore in subsidies to self-help groups, enabling them to secure loans totaling Rs 8,000 crore. This initiative has had a beneficial impact on the rural economy, she noted.
Forest Minister of Assam
Chandra Mohan Patowary is the current Environment & Forest Minister of Assam, along with Welfare of Minorities and Act East Policy Affairs. He is a well-known politician from Assam.
He became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and has held several significant positions in the state government. Chandra Mohan Patowary has served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Dharmapur constituency in Assam.
Patowary has been actively involved in state politics and has contributed to various developmental initiatives in Assam.
Agriculture Minister of Assam
Atul Bora is the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord and Cooperation. Atul Bora is a prominent politician from Assam.
He is a member of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a regional political party in Assam. Atul Bora has served in various capacities within the party and has also held government positions in the state.
Sports Minister of Assam
Bimal Bora is the Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Culture Affairs, Tourism, Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprise. He took oath as a cabinet Minister of the Government of Assam on 10 May 2021.
Revenue Minister of Assam
The Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management and Hills Area is Jogen Mohan. He is a member of Assam Legislative Assembly who represents the Mahmora constituency. He is also the Hills Area Development, Mines & Minerals minister.
Complete List of Cabinet Ministers of Assam
1. Name - Himanta Biswa Sarma
Portfolio/ Designation - Chief Minister of Assam, Home, Personnel, PWD
Constituency - Jalukbari
2. Name - Ranjit Kumar Das
Portfolio/ Designation - Panchayat & Rural Development, Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, General Administration and Judicial
Constituency - Patacharkuchi
3. Name - Atul Bora
Portfolio/ Designation - Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Cooperation
Constituency - Bokakhat
4. Name - Urkhao Gwra Brahma
Portfolio/ Designation - Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation, Welfare of Bodoland
Constituency - Chapaguri
5. Name - Ashok Singhal
Portfolio/ Designation - Guwahati Development, Urban Development, Irrigation
Constituency - Dhekiajuli
6. Name - Parimal Suklabaidya
Portfolio/ Designation - Transport, Fisheries, Excise
Constituency - Dholai
7. Name - Keshab Mahanta
Portfolio/ Designation - Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research, Information Technology, Science & Technology
Constituency - Kaliabor
8. Name - Ajanta Neog
Portfolio/ Designation - Finance, Women & Child Development
Constituency - Golaghat
9. Name - Ranoj Pegu
Portfolio/ Designation - Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (not BTC)
Constituency - Dhemaji
10. Name - Chandra Mohan Patowary
Portfolio/ Designation - Environment & Forest, Welfare of Minorities, Act East Policy Affairs
Constituency - Dharmapur
11. Name - Sanjoy Kishan
Portfolio/ Designation - Labour & Employment, Welfare of Tea Tribes
Constituency - Tinsukia
12. Name - Pijush Hazarika
Portfolio/ Designation - Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Parliamentary Affairs, Social Justice & Empowerment
Constituency - Jagiroad
13. Name - Bimal Bora
Portfolio/ Designation - Sports & Youth Welfare, Culture Affairs, Tourism, Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprise
Constituency - Tingkhong
14. Name - Jogen Mohan
Portfolio/ Designation - Revenue & Disaster Management, Hills Area Development
Constituency - Mahmara
With a focus on sectors ranging from agriculture and infrastructure to education and health, these ministers work tirelessly to fulfil the government's commitments and improve the quality of life for the people of Assam.
As the state continues on its path of progress and prosperity, the collective efforts of Assam's cabinet ministers remain essential in steering the state toward a brighter future.