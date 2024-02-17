List Of Cabinet Ministers Of Assam 2024

GUWAHATI: Assam's cabinet is a critical body responsible for governance and policy-making in the state. Comprising various ministers, each overseeing specific portfolios, the cabinet plays a vital role in shaping the socio-economic landscape of Assam.

Let's delve into the composition of Assam's cabinet and the key ministers leading various departments.

Chief Minister of Assam

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the present Chief Minister of Assam. Sworn in on 10th May 2021, he is known for his dynamic leadership and extensive political experience. Sarma has been instrumental in spearheading various development initiatives and welfare programs across Assam.