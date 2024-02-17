Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian Women Edge Past Japan To Storm Into Maiden Final

KUALA LUMPUR: Indian women shuttlers’ have scripted history by storming into their first-ever final at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, thereby continuing their dream run.

The Indian team edged past two-time former champions Japan 3-2 in a closely contested semi-final fixture on Saturday.

India managed to seal their spot in the summit clash due to the impressive victories registered by World No. 23 pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha and the 17-year-old Anmol Kharb in the first doubles and second and deciding singles.

India will now lock horns against Thailand in the final on Sunday in their quest for glory.