Local holiday on account of Doul Yatra declared at Nagaon on March 26

NAGAON: Through a notification, Narendra Kr Shah, District Commissioner, Nagaon on Friday declared local holiday on March 26, 2024 in the district on account of Doul Yatra. It’s stated in the notification that during the day, all government offices, court as well as other educational institutions will remain closed except the emergency services, pre-scheduled test or examination as well as other election works.

