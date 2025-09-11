Locals protest over deplorable condition of Desang River Bridge

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Residents of the Nangalamora area of Sivasagar district are voicing their concerns over the deplorable condition of the Desang river bridge which connects Sepon and Sunpura. The bridge has been closed to heavy vehicular traffic since January 16, 2022, after a portion of it collapsed. Recently, another section of the bridge crumbled, making it impassable for all vehicles except two-wheelers.

A new bridge construction project was initiated in 2022-23 with an allocated budget of approximately Rs 11 crore. Despite the deadline for completion being June 18, 2025, the construction remains unfinished. The Desang River’s erosion has further compromised the bridge’s stability, rendering it unusable.

