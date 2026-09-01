Locals raise alarm over ailing wild elephant ‘Kanfata’ seen with calf in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Locals and nature lovers have expressed concern after an ailing female elephant was spotted among a large herd of wild elephants roaming in areas such as Daigraong, Murphulani, Rangajan, and Rangbong in greater Morangi.

A large lump has been observed beneath the abdomen of the elephant, locally known as 'Kanfata.' The elephant was spotted in an ailing condition along with other elephants in front of the Daigraong Tea Estate hospital on Monday morning. Notably, a calf estimated to be around five to six months old was also seen accompanying the ailing elephant.

The matter has already been brought to the attention of the Golaghat Forest Range Officer as well as the authorities of the Wildlife Rescue Centre (WRC) at Bokakhat.

Also Read: Assam’s Joymala Case: HC Seeks Report from SC Committee on Rescue, Rehabilitation of Elephants in Tamil Nadu Temples