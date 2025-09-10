Locals repair dilapidated road near Numaligarh Refinery after govt inaction

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Due to the dilapidated condition of the road near the Numaligarh Refinery in Rongbong under Sarupathar constituency, on Tuesday, the local people came forward, breaking open their own savings, to undertake repair work. The connecting road between Rongbong No. 3 and Rongbong No. 1 under Rongbong Gaon Panchayat near Numaligarh has been severely damaged.

Locals said, because of the poor condition of the road, students and patients face extreme difficulties in commuting. Despite repeated appeals to the MLA and the government, no result came. Left helpless, the villagers collected money on their own, bought stones, and started repairing the road.

Women’s groups came forward to contribute voluntary labour. Their efforts made the road usable again for transportation. However, the road continues to be damaged by heavy dumpers.

