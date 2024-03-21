Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with BJP, AGP workers under Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed multiple meetings where he met and interacted with party cadres of BJP and AGP at Makum, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly constituencies under the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.

Highlighting the good work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the last one decade, the “Shakti” of Bharat would triumph over inept, inefficient, indifferent attitude of Congress led opposition, added Sonowal, the BJP nominated candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. Sonowal called upon party cadres to harness their Shakti to trounce any opposition towards realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is heartening to witness such an enthusiastic response from both BJP and AGP party cadres as we join our Shakti to win people’s mandate. The Narendra Modi led NDA government has worked tirelessly towards championing the elevation of the poor & the marginal with the Antodaya approach. This has helped more than 25 crores Indians come out of abject poverty in last one decade. This is a great realisation towards improving the quality of lives for everyone in the country. The successful welfare schemes like Ujjwala, PM Awas Yojana, Swacha Bharat, Aiyushman Bharat and many more has helped people to reap the benefits of a democratic welfare country, that were long denied under the sixty years of Congress or Congress led governments. The inept, inefficient, indifference of Congress governments must be defeated with the ‘Shakti’ of Bharat - be it Yuva Shakti, Nari Shakti, farmers and the poor. The NDA government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to harness this Shakti to power rebuilding of Bharat as it envisions to become a Vista Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.”

Sonowal held various organisational meetings with party workers and called for intensifying the campaign by further accelerating public outreach by creating awareness about the various welfare measures through schemes taken by the BJP’s double engine governments.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine BJP-led governments has been able to deliver good governance. Today, people from all walks of life, whether from Barak or Brahmaputra valleys, whether from hills or valleys, are living a life of dignity, secured, and equipped with a vision to build a new nation that is strong, prosperous, healthy and happy. The people of Dibrugarh has also acknowledged the elevation of quality of lives with the efficient delivery of welfare development schemes, equipping communications with world class infrastructure, steps to secure and empower the social ethos of our society, modernise the nation with better education for the children and measures to improve the health of the society. PM Narendra Modi has not only brought development, but also came down heavily on terrorism and corruption,” Sonowal said.

