Lok Sabha election: 13.51 lakh voters in Silchar

Silchar: Total 13 lakh 51 thousand 496 voters in Cachar would register their verdict in the EVMs in the ensuing Lok Sabha election. In Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, this year marked a rise of almost two lakh voters in comparison to the previous general election. In 2019, the total voters in this prestigious seat was 11 lakh 91 thousand 289. District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha told the media persons that this year there would be 1551 polling booths in Silchar constituency.

Out of 13 lakh 51 thousand voters, the number of male voters were 6 lakh 76 thousand 331 whereas the remaining 6 lakh 75 thousand 141 were females. Another 24 voters were transgenders.

Recent delimitation had reserved the Silchar Lok Sabha seat for the SC and made a massive change in the map of the various Assembly segments of the entire Barak Valley. According to the latest figures, in Lakhipur total voters were 1,68,202, in Udharbond 1,84,372, in Katigorah 2,09,658, in Borkhola 1,99,152, in Silchar 2,13,386, in Sonai 1,85, 952 and in Dholai (SC), the total number of voters were 1,90,774.

