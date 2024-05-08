Lok Sabha Election 2024: 90-year-old man casts his vote in Pathsala

Pathsala: The voting in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency was conducted peacefully. In Bajali and Bhawanipur too people caste their votes peacefully. There was a huge crowd of voters in many polling stations of the district and was lot of enthusiasm among the young generation voters in the constituency. Even the elderly over the age of ninety came out to assert their democratic rights.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken special measures for people with disabilities to vote in the constituency. The overwhelming enthusiasm of the people to exercise their right to vote is naturally considered a positive aspect for the democratic process. There were hundreds of voters, both males and females, queuing at polling stations in religious minority areas of the district since 7 am. The voter turnout in Bajali district was 71.2 percent and in Bhawanipur it was 73.5 per cent till 5 pm.

