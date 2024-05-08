Assam: Over 76 percent turnout in Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency

KOKRAJHAR: Over 76 percent voters turned out in no. 1 Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency in the 3rd phase of elections on Tuesday. The poll in Kokrajhar came to an end in a peaceful manner.

The candidate of UPPL Joyanta Basumatary was seen casting his vote at Tangabari LP School in Chirang district while the BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari had cast his vote at Bashbari LP School in Chirang district.

Meanwhile, the UPPL-led coalition partner claimed that they will win the election by a difference of big margin while the candidates of other parties like Trinamool Congress and others have expressed confidence that their candidates will emerge victorious.

Casting his vote at Tangabari LP School in Chirang district, the UPPL candidate backed by the NDA Joyanta Basumatary said the NDA was working like a team to fulfil the people’s aspiration. He further stated that “Brahma,” “Bishnu,” and “Maheshwara,” the three divine energies, had been cooperating and that no one in the world could beat the NDA while “Brahma,” “Bishnu,” and “Maheshwara” controlled the nation.

On the other hand, the president of BPF and the former CEM of BTC Hagrama Mohilary said the victory of BPF candidate was imminent in Kokrajhar, Darrang-Udalguri and Lakhimpur. He said the BPF was fighting alone without forging an alliance with any party. He, however, said the AIUDF extended open support at Darrang-Udalguri seat and indirectly supported the BPF in Kokrajhar. He also said the BPF will come back to power after this election.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary had cast his vote at 249 No. Petlagaon LP School under 19 Sidli- Chirang (ST) constituency for 1 no. Kokrajhar Lok-Sabha constituency and Minister UG Brahma at Batabari LP School in Dotma. The BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari has cast his vote at Bashbari LP School in Chirang.

