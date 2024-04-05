Section 144 CrPC promulgated in Kokrajhar ahead of Lok Sabha election

KOKRAJHAR: As the Model Code of Conduct is in force for ensuing Lok Sabha elections and to prevent the possible breaching of law and order, the District Nagistrate, Kokrajhar PK Dwivedi has promulgated section 144 Cr.PC in Kokrajhar district.

In the order, Dwivedi said as per sources from various quarter, there is likelihood of occurence of law and order situation due to activities by the anti-social elements, group clashes etc. in the district and the Model Code of Conduct is also in force in view of Lok Sabha election, 2024 for which the orders of section I44 CrPC is utmost essential to prevent such incident in the district.

The order has prohibited the following in any part of holding of any public meeting, rally, procession without prior permission from the competent authority, assembly of five or more persons at any public place except magistrates and security personnel in duty. However, for rallies, processions whose permission have been duly obtained from competent authority by political parties, contesting candidates for the purpose of election campaign, electioneering would be allowed.

Also Read: Former chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary opens election steering committee office of BPF

Also Watch: