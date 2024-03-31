Demow Nityalay organized ‘Barek Karuhu Pranam’ to give training on Xattriya Dance, Borgeet to young generation

DEMOW: The Demow Nityalay has been giving training on Xattriya Dance, Borgeet, Bhaona, Khol Badan to the young generation here since 2003. Pubali Thengal Gogoi is the Principal of Demow Nityalay. The Demow Nityalay had organized annual programme ‘Barek Karuhu Pranam’ in Demow Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium on Friday evening where the students of the Demow Nityalay performed. The Ankiya Bhaonas and a couple of Xattriya programmes were organized in Demow Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium on Friday evening. Padma Shri Jatin Goswami, one of the prominent exponent of the classical dance form of Xattriya was present in the programme and was felicitated. Hindu Jyoti Gogoi, secretary of the organizing committee anchored in programme. In the programmes the dignitaries of the area along with the guardians were present.

