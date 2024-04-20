Lok Sabha Election: 71.34 percent voter turnout recorded in Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency

Tezpur: The 11-Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency recorded a significant voter turnout of 71.34 per cent in the Sonitpur district administration.

Apart from a few minor technical issues with the EVM/VVPAT, no untoward incidents were reported from any area. Polling was peaceful overall, with no election-related incidents except in Bagapani and Na-pam villages under Thelamara Revenue Circle in Barchalla LAC, where around one thousand voters reportedly boycotted the election allegedly due to a long-pending demand for road construction that has not been fulfilled in the villages.

The enthusiasm of voters across the constituency was evident as they formed long queues at polling booths as early as 6:30 am. The polling process started off at a slow pace but gained momentum in the afternoon. Between 7 am and 11 am, the voter turnout was only 27.03 percent. However, in the following two hours, it surged to 46.44 percent, and by 5 pm, the turnout reached approximately 71.34 percent in the constituency. This constituency comprises the assembly segments of Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Rangapara, Naduar, Biswanath, Gohpur, Behali, and Bihpuria.

A total of 1878 polling stations were set up in 11-Sonitpur HPC. 150 women polling stations, 11 model polling stations were set up, including Old Ban Theatre at Kolibari which was decorated by District Commissioner-cum-Returning officer, Deba Kumar Mishra.

Women and elderly people were seen standing in long queues to cast their votes, showcasing their dedication to participate in the democratic process. Additionally, the active participation of young voters in the first phase of polling was also highly encouraging.

